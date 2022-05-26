Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 543.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Dollar General to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.27.

Dollar General stock opened at $195.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

