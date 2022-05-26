Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Shares of COF stock opened at $120.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $110.29 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

