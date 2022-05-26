Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.