Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 233 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,500,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,864,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Republic Bank by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,638,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,440,000 after buying an additional 338,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $136.31 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

