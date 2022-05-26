Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. Walt Disney makes up about 2.3% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,287,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,977,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

