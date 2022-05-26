Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $553,934,000 after buying an additional 97,630 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.67 on Thursday, hitting $127.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,322,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,922. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

