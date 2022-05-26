Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,114,000 after acquiring an additional 236,403 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Okta by 67.0% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 373,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Okta by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after buying an additional 41,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average is $177.82.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

