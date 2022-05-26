Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 460 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $521,362,000 after purchasing an additional 324,649 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Adobe by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,196,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $678,760,000 after purchasing an additional 305,752 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $408.60. 2,418,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

