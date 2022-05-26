Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes $374,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture stock traded up $11.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.55. 2,742,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,706. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.52. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

