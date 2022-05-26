Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $24.88 on Thursday, hitting $464.99. 5,410,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,772. The company has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $375.50 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.38 and a 200-day moving average of $531.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

