Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,556. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.69.

