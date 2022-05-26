Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,556. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.69.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.