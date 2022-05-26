Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.8% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock traded up $8.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.51. 99,520,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,960,270. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $154.60 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.49.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

