Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.0% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.74 and its 200-day moving average is $128.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

