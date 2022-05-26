Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $91,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 501 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,041. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.76 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.04.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

