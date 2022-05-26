Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $655,000 in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Stellantis comprises about 0.5% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of STLA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. 5,613,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

