Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,725. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.67 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock worth $3,439,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

