good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.38

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 229823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

GDNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$82.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

