Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.16 and last traded at $46.16. 1,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 346,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDEN. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

In other news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,156. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.