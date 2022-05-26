Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) were down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 1,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 8.49% of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

