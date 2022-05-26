Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 89.9% in May

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HECOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 96,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. Global Helium has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises three helium exploration permits covering an area of 85,000 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as First Helium Corp.

