Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 89.9% in May

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HECOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 96,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. Global Helium has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.50.
Global Helium Company Profile (Get Rating)
