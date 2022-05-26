Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the April 30th total of 377,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glencore from 13,200.00 to 12,800.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 600 ($7.55) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69) in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,563.83.

Get Glencore alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. Glencore has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

About Glencore (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.