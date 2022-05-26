Glassman Wealth Services Invests $28,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after buying an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 599,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after buying an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

