Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 955.1% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLEE remained flat at $$10.07 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599. Gladstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition by 2,950.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 597,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 578,360 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,962,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Acquisition by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 417,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

