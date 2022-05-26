GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Up 12.4% on Insider Buying Activity

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.68. Approximately 32,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,470,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Specifically, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get GitLab alerts:

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after buying an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,913,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,875,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.