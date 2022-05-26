Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Seagen worth $266,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,634 shares of company stock worth $9,663,279. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $136.47 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day moving average is $143.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

