Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,505,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $254,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

ALNY stock opened at $126.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.24 and its 200 day moving average is $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

