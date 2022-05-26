Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,015,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Lumen Technologies worth $238,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

