Geode Capital Management LLC Has $270.37 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,580,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.18% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $270,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Motco raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

HST stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

