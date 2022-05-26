Geode Capital Management LLC Has $220.45 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Lincoln National worth $220,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 329,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after buying an additional 40,473 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 33,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,660,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.08.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

