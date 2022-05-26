Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 291,705 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 291,705 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $242,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,113 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,940,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,055,000 after purchasing an additional 936,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $43,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

