Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 362,487 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,794,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 362,487 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $226,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

