Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Down 5.7%

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.45. 6,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 23,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Genfit from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Get Genfit alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genfit during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 74,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.