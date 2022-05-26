Gatechain Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,758.10 or 1.00065728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About Gatechain Token

Gatechain Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

