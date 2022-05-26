GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

GPS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.