Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,359,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,775,000 after purchasing an additional 42,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

NYSE:NOC opened at $467.62 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

