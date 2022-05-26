Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 375 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $322.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $383.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $309.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

