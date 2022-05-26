Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,949 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in HP were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.87.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

