Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Unilever by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $43.86 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

