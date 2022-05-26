Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 923 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.