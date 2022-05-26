Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 18,249 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.18% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 44,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 474,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPWH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

