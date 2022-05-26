Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

