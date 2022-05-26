Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $188.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

