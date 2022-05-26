Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,501 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Cousins Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.