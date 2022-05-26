Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 528 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

SHAK stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

