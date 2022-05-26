Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 77,271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,834 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,119 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tejon Ranch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRC opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.86 million, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.54. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 16.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Profile (Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

