Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.77% of InfuSystem worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 422.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

