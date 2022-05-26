FUNToken (FUN) Achieves Market Cap of $98.03 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $98.03 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

