FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,106. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $91.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About FUJIFILM (Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.