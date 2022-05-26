FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Down 81.9% in May

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the April 30th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHHHF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.13. 106,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,092. FuelPositive has a 1 year low of 0.09 and a 1 year high of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.14.

Get FuelPositive alerts:

About FuelPositive (Get Rating)

FuelPositive Corporation develops and manufactures a portfolio of energy storage and fossil fuel replacement technologies. The company provides clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a spectrum of industries and applications. Its flagship product, a green ammonia production system, takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and enabling hydrogen economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuelPositive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelPositive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.