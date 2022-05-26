Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Frontline traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 41006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

